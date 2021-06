With Nick Sirianni now at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles offense, things will look a bit different than they did under Doug Pederson. While both offenses are technically west coast schemes, Sirianni will bring some fresh ideas to the table that Pederson often overlooked. First and foremost, the running game will likely be a point of emphasis under Sirianni. A balanced offensive attack is an obvious key to success for any team, and the entire offense should benefit from it.