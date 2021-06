New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been busy this offseason remaking the roster. But his work should not be done just yet. The Jets still have many needs, and plenty of cap space — more than $25 million, according to OverTheCap.com although some of that must be used to sign their rookies. And Douglas would be wise to continue surrounding quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in April's draft, with talent on offense, and bolstering a defense that could ultimately make his job easier.