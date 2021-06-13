Live United campaign launched this month by United Way, seeks to support COVID-19 recovery

The pandemic has reinforced the importance of taking care of each other and the United Way’s mission: to galvanize the caring power of communities. Fueled by the generosity from companies and individuals, United Way raised and put back into communities $1 billion for COVID-19 response and recovery. That helped more than 27 million people stay in their homes, feed their families, keep the lights on, and more. In Lenawee County, we facilitated a distribution of almost $200,000 in funding during the first few months of the pandemic.