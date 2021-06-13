CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Israeli Defense Companies Sign MOU to Develop New Rocket-Propulsion System

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Tomer, a government-owned company producing rocket-propulsion systems, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in recent days for the joint development of a new, advanced system. According to...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Israeli Air Force Integrates New Anti-Jamming GPS System Onto F-16s, UAVs

The Israeli Air Force has incorporated a new anti-jamming system designed to protect GPS systems onto its F-16 fighter jets and multiple types of unmanned aerial vehicles, said the system’s maker, Israel Aerospace Industries, on Wednesday. The ADA anti-jam system “has demonstrated operational maturity and is in use by a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Jewish Press

Israel and UAE Sign Historic Agreement to Enhance Space Cooperation

Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash HaCohen and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for Advanced Technology Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri signed a historic agreement on Wednesday at the 2021 world Expo in Dubai for the cooperation in Space projects. The UAE Space Agency has signed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonnews.net

J-K signs MoU with Dubai to develop real estate, industrial parks

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propulsion#Rocket#Israel Defense Forces#Israeli#Mou#Iai
The Jewish Press

Israeli Defense Company to Place Fire-Control Systems on Display in Paris

Israeli defense company Smart Shooter will place fire-control systems—designed to significantly increase the accuracy of small arms—on display at the Milipol 2021 exhibition in Paris, to be held from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22. Smart Shooter said in a statement that it will display its Smash 2000 Plus and Smash...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russia unveils new defense system for T-14 Armata tanks

It will fire protective aerosol ammo that "blinds" high-precision homing missiles, like the American 'Javelin' and AGM-114 'Hellfire'. In early October 2021, Russia unveiled the 3VD35 protective aerosol ammo for the country's most powerful battle tanks T-14 Armata. "The purpose of this weapon is to create a shielding smokescreen that...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Microsoft: Iran Hacked US and Israeli Defense Technology Companies

An Iranian group, designated the codename DEV-0343, has digitally attacked US and Israeli defense technology companies, Persian Gulf ports of entry, and global maritime transportation companies with business presence in the Middle East, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) announced. In a statement on Monday, Microsoft said that some 250...
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Inovio signs MoU with Colombia to boost efforts to tackle Covid-19

Inovio has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Colombia Ministry of Health and Social Protection to extend efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and future threats. The MoU establishes a framework for a partnership, through which Inovio and the Colombian Government intend to develop and manufacture vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Jewish Press

COGAT Expands Entry Quota for Gazans to Enter Israel

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement Wednesday that Israel will expand the number of Gazan workers permitted to enter Israel via the Erez Crossing. Three thousand Gazan workers and trade merchants will be allowed to cross into Israel for work, in addition...
WORLD
suasnews.com

DHL Express Malaysia and Pen Aviation sign MOU for cargo drone delivery

DHL Express Malaysia & Pen Aviation seal a strategic partnership to participate in a. proof of commercialisation (POC) for time-critical deliveries with unmanned aerial. DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, and Pen Aviation, the industry-leading ecosystem provider for Unmanned Automated Solutions (UAS), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to commercialise time-critical goods deliveries with unmanned aerial vehicles, leveraging PEN UAS-based solutions.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

GE Digital Signs MOU With Flapz For Flight Safety Data

GE Digital has signed a memo of understanding (MOU) with Flapz, a Latin American marketplace service that connects passengers with charter operators, to provide personalized data about each flight under a program called Safety Insight for Business Jets. “Our goal is to digitalize the market and help... Subscription Required. GE...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

LG Energy Solution and Stellantis sign MoU for EV battery production

South Korean battery maker, LG Energy Solution Ltd and Stellantis N.V have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a plant jointly to produce batteries of electric vehicles. Highlights. LG Energy Solution Ltd and Stellantis N.V have collaborated to set up a new plant. This new plant will produce...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Greece, Egypt sign MoU to link their power grids

Greece’s minister of the environment and energy Kostas Skrekas and Egypt’s minister of electricity and renewable energy Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi yesterday signed an MoU aiming to link the two countries’ electricity systems via a new subsea power line. The signing in Greece’s capital city Athens comes just a few months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

India signs MoU with Russia for Di-ammonium Phosphate fertiliser supply

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): To stablise prices of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser and reduce dependency on the countries like Jordan, Morroco, China, etc, India on Tuesday signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia on DAP fertiliser supply. As per the sources, the MOU has been signed...
INDUSTRY
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy