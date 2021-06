OMAHA – When she arrived in Omaha for the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, Regan Smith held two world records. By the time she swam her first race, she had only one. Smith, of Lakeville, was walking to the pool Sunday when her father, Paul, told her that her world record in the 100 backstroke had fallen at a meet on the other side of the globe. Kaylee McKeown broke it at the Australian Olympic trials, clocking a time of 57.45 seconds, .12 seconds faster than Smith's two-year-old mark.