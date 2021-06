U.S. workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate, and that could mean companies will have to give higher pay to retain current employees. Let’s connect the dots. Nearly 4 million people left their jobs in April, according to the Bureau of Labor. That is an unprecedented number in the two decades they have been tracking this data. There are a lot of reasons people are calling it quits; some are looking for better pay, others want to keep working from home post pandemic, and some are just dissatisfied with their work’s culture.