LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power after strong storms hit Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Storms swept through the Pittsburgh area Sunday night, knocking out power for thousands of people, bringing down trees and forcing road closures.

UPDATE 8 a.m.: About 10,000 Duquesne Light customers are still without power. Crews are working to restore all service by 11:45 p.m., though many customers will get power back sooner.

UPDATE 7:25 a.m.: Standing water is covering part of Reynolds Street at South Murtland Street in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

UPDATE 6:50 a.m.: Downed wires have part of Route 50 closed in Mount Pleasant Township, Washington County.

UPDATE 6:30 a.m.: Duquesne Light said service is expected to be restored to all its customers by 11:45 p.m. Monday, but many will have power back sooner.

West Penn Power said power will be restored to customers in Washington and Westmoreland counties throughout the morning, with the majority getting service back by noon. The estimated restoration time for Allegheny County is about 2 p.m.

UPDATE 5:15 a.m.: In Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood, Reynolds Street is closed in the area of Bucknell Street because of water on the roadway. Penn Avenue is closed between Dallas and Linden avenues because of downed wires. On nearby Penham Place, a large tree is down.

UPDATE 4:30 a.m.: Thousands of people remain without power Monday morning, with many of the outages in Pittsburgh’s North Hills.

Lane restrictions are in place along Babcock Boulevard in the area of Hemlock Drive in McCandless Township as power crews work to restore service in that area.

UPDATE 11:00 p.m.: Duquesne Light reports they have 5,000 customers without power - down from more than 20,000 earlier this evening.

West Penn Power reports they have more than 1,600 customers in Allegheny County without service - most of them in McCandless.

UPDATE 10:25 p.m.: Drivers encountered flash flooding in Pleasant Hills.

A viewer sent this from Route 51 at Lewis Run Road.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: Cleanup is underway in neighborhoods across Pittsburgh.

A viewer sent this from Point Breeze.

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.: There’s been another report of flooding in the Squirrel Hill area.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.: Flash flooding could continue to be an issue throughout the evening as waters rise.

A viewer sent this from South Oakland.

Channel 11 has contacted Duquesne Light for information on how many outages there currently are.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning will be in effect for parts of Washington and Allegheny counties until 9:15 p.m.

Flooding continues to be reported around the North Hills, including on Seavey Road in Shaler.

A tree fell onto a man’s car in McCandless, but fortunately, he wasn’t hurt.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.: Watch the video below for the latest on the storms, from Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper says the storms appear to be weakening.

The National Weather Service is reporting many instances of wind damage to structures.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been allowed to expire.

Most of the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m.

>>> Track the storms HERE

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: Drivers report power outages on Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township.

There are huge trees blocking Cemetery Road and Siebert Road.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: All Allegheny County pools have closed for the day because of the inclement weather.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.: West Penn Power reports around 1,200 customers without electricity, the majority of which are in the McCandless area.

Duquesne Light’s website outage map is not loading properly.

UPDATE 6 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Washington, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for southeastern Allegheny County and southwestern Westmoreland County.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all local counties until 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Thunderstorms are tracking southeastward with the potential to be severe, including high damaging winds and large hail.

Showers and storms will be scattered, meaning they won’t be everywhere all at the same time. If you find a dry slot today and plan to spend time outside, remember “when thunder roars go indoors.”

Wet weather decreases tonight and picks up again tomorrow afternoon. Cooler air moves in late Monday and cooler and drier weather settles in during the middle of the week.

©2021 Cox Media Group