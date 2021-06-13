Cancel
Netanyahu supporters heckle designated new prime minister

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest on Israel's incoming government (all times local):. Israel's designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is being loudly heckled as he tries to deliver a speech to the Knesset. Bennett is expected later Sunday to be sworn in as the country's new prime minister, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's...

Middle Eastoverpassesforamerica.com

Naftali Bennett and the New Hard Line in Israeli Politics

Photograph by Amir Levy / Getty In 2013, David Remnick revealed a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was one thing new in Israeli politics, a person who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as fast to cite “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a frontrunner of the settler motion, and, though he lived in a contemporary home in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian query. He disdained the peace strategy of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he advised Remnick. “No more illusions.” Bennett has now unseated his former boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Prime Minister of Israel. Remnick spoke with two writers in the area about this political upheaval. Raja Shehadeh, who is predicated in Ramallah, says that the altering of the guard will imply little on the West Bank, the place the current bloody battle was a propaganda victory for Hamas. Ruth Margalit, who is predicated in Tel Aviv, says that, although the peace motion appears all however lifeless, the altering of a political epoch—and the presence of the first Arab-Israeli social gathering ever represented in the Knesset—needs to be seen as a chance for change.
Middle Eastworldpoliticsreview.com

Will Israel’s New Coalition Be a True ‘Government of Change’?

The sight of thousands of secular, liberal, cosmopolitan Israelis descending on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv last week to celebrate the appointment of a religious, conservative nationalist as their new prime minister perfectly captures the peculiar state of Israeli politics today. One can only imagine the horror that would have swept over those demonstrators had Naftali Bennett been elected under any other circumstances. But such is the political mood in Israel as the new government takes the helm: Settlers mourn the election of the former head of the Yesha Council—the umbrella organization of Jewish settlements in the West Bank—as prime minister, while leftists rejoice as staunch opponents of peace and civil equality return to their erstwhile posts in top government ministries.
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

Bennett Desperately Seeking Compromise with Abbas on Law Banning Arab Family Reunification

Right-leaning journalist Amit Segal reported Tuesday that in Monday’s meeting of coalition leaders with Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas, it was decided not to give the opposition parties a victorious photo op as they defeat the law preventing family reunification of Israeli Arabs with their PA spouses. The possibility of a victory for Likud et al this early in the game served as a motivational tool for the gang of eight to dialogue until they find a “humanitarian solutions.”
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Christian leaders offer prayers, encouragement to new Israel prime minister

Christian leaders from around the world are sizing up Naftali Bennett, the new prime minister of Israel. They’ve sent him a letter committing to prayer and encouragement as he takes on the leadership role. Bennet was able to cobble together a coalition of eight parties that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu who...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

At Israel’s Knesset: ‘After 54 Years, From Occupation to Apartheid’

An anti-Israel event called “After 54 Years: From Occupation to Apartheid” was held Tuesday at the Knesset – Israel’s Parliament – where lawmakers were presented with far-left speakers talking about the evils of the country that pays them generous salaries, benefits and eventually, pensions as well. Israeli Arab journalist Yoseph...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Israeli PM warns of new virus outbreak as cases rise

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Tuesday of a "new outbreak" of coronavirus in Israel after a rise in infections he said was likely due to returning travellers carrying the Delta variant. "Our goal is to end it, to take a bucket of water and pour it on the fire when...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel's Bedouin Sceptical Of New Government Promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Jewish Trivia Quiz: Naftali Bennett

MELVILLE, New York — Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister last week, ending 12 years of government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. While the coalition that makes up the government is extremely diverse politically, Bennett said that “We will forge forward on that which we agree–and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on, and what separates us we will leave to the side.” Throughout his personal and political life, Bennett has faced many challenges, and has spoken of one particular problem that he solved creatively, noting that “I had to improvise. So we MacGyvered it.” The term “MacGyvered” refers to the MacGyver television show whose eponymous lead character routinely jerry-rigged solutions to problems he was confronted with. What was Bennett referring to when he said “we MacGyvered it”?
Middle Eastmatzav.com

‘Israel’s Patience Has Run Out,’ Bennett Says In Message To Hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist group in his address at a state ceremony in Jerusalem commemorating Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who perished during the 2014 Gaza War. “Our enemies should know the rules, and they should know that our patience...
Axios

Netanyahu attacks Lapid for Israel's "no surprises" agreement with U.S.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he rejected requests from the Biden administration to inform the U.S. in advance of Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, and falsely claimed Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Why it matters:...
Middle Eastprofilenewsusa.com

Bennett chairs the cabinet to approve the resumption of the Gaza war

On Sunday, Hebrew media revealed that the Israeli cabinet for security and political affairs, “the cabinet,” will meet today, to approve the resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip. The report indicated that the cabinet will meet today, to ratify new military plans, under the pretext of resuming the...