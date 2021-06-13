TikTok recipe: Valentina Mussi’s Internet-breaking Whipped Strawberry Milk

What does heaven taste like you might ask yourself, well one idea is this recipe for a tarte aux fraise, a confection piled high with fresh, seasonal strawberries atop vanilla-laced pastry cream. As I continue to bake and cook myself around the world, when it comes to pastry, all roads lead back to France. For this culinary trip, I have revisited one of my favorite cookbooks, The Cook’s Atelier: Recipes, Techniques, and Stories from Our Our French Cooking School by Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini. I recently went strawberry picking and it was glorious. It had been years since I harvested so many berries by hand, so I enjoyed every moment of picking this beautiful ruby fruit in the idyllic country setting of Jones Family Farms in Connecticut. While this recipe might look advanced, if you break it down into three parts it’s very easy, especially if you know that at the end of it, you will have a show-stopping spring dessert that will become your new go-to this time of year. While I used strawberries, this would also be delicious with raspberries, blueberries and peaches.