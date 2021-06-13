Cancel
The Six Authors of ‘Blackout’ Are Ready for Summer

By Tom Beer
Kirkus Reviews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a classic urban summertime scenario: The temperature rises, everyone is running air conditioners full blast, and the power goes out. Blackout (Quill Tree Books/HarperCollins, June 22) takes it as the jumping-off point for a young adult novel constructed of interlinked stories about Black teens in love, all leading up to a Brooklyn block party. The roster of contributing authors reads like a who’s who of YA fiction: Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon. We emailed the collaborators to ask them about their own blackout experiences and the books that keep them entertained, with or without electricity.

