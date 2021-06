Logan and Raja talk about what Chris Paul has done on and off the court to boost this Suns team through the postseason after they mollywhopped the Nuggets in Game 2 of the second round (0:53), whether the Nuggets can take a game in this series (22:23), and their predictions for Thursday night’s games (25:30). Then two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Chris Bosh joins the show to talk about coming to terms with retirement, the process of putting the Heatles together, his new book Letters to a Young Athlete, and so much more (32:36).