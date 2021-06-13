Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Rox, Lynx, Twins All Win at Home – Sunday Sports Blast

By Sarah Mueller
WJON
WJON
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Cloud Rox notched their fifth straight victory in a contest against Eau Claire, while the Minnesota Lynx and Twins both made their way back to the win column as well. - The Rox had another dominant showing, topping Eau Claire 8-2. St. Cloud scored early and often, taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning. After a scoreless third, the Rox had a huge fourth inning, scoring five runs and extending their lead to 7-0. The Express got on the board in the eighth and ran in two to avoid the shutout. Caleb Ricketts and Andrew Pinckney led St. Cloud with two runs each. The Rox improve to 7-4 and move up into first in the Great Plains West division while the Express fall to 4-9. The two teams close out the series with game two on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

