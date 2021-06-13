Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

2 dead, 1 missing after being swept up by strong currents off Florida coast

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vk400_0aSxoywc00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A father and son died Friday and a stranger who dived into the water to rescue them from strong currents is still missing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Kristoff Murray, 27, jumped into the water without hesitation around 7 p.m. after a father and his 3-year-old son were swept out by a current while wading in water at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, WFTS reported.

“Couldn’t be more grateful for his heroic actions. Unfortunately, the current was just that strong that he wasn’t able to attempt any rescue efforts either, as good and as pure as his intentions were,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told WFLA.

Murray jumped into the water in an attempt to save the father and son while his wife called 911. Rescuers arrived and found the father’s body around 9 p.m. Shortly later, they found the toddler, who was taken to a hospital where he died.

Murray’s body has still not been found. His wife was hopeful Saturday as rescue crews continued their search.

“I hope he’s somewhere out there,” Tjonique Gray told BayNews9. “He’s a pretty good swimmer. We’re pretty hopeful. His mom is pretty hopeful. We’re just hoping for the best.”

The Coast Guard ended its search but other agencies including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continued looking for Kristoff, WFTS reported.

“We’re calling him not just a good Samaritan but our Apollo beach hero,” Chronister told WFTS.

Chronister said the incident serves as a warning to others.

“When you have areas that are clearly marked ‘no swimming,’ it’s for a reason,” Chronister told WFLA. “I’m asking every parent out there, don’t put an infant child near any type of moving or open body of water without having a life jacket on.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 201 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Apollo Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currents#Swimming#Drowning#Father And Son#Accident#Wfts#Hcso#The Good Samaritan#Timwronka#The Coast Guard#Wflabeth#Wfla News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oregon girl, 11, dies after tide sweeps her away at Cannon Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon girl died last week after the tide swept her away during a visit to Cannon Beach, authorities said. According to KATU and the Cannon Beach Gazette, Portland fifth-grader Lily Markwell, 11, was swept into the Pacific Ocean north of Haystack Rock about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cannon Beach rescue swimmer and a jet ski brought the girl to shore after a search involving the Cannon Beach Fire District, Seaside Fire’s Surf Rescue Team and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, officials said in a news release. She was flown to a nearby hospital, where she died Friday, the Gazette reported.