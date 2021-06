Just before Italia 90 Bobby Robson unleashed the energetic, skilful and exciting Paul Gascoigne against Czechoslovakia, and he went on to light up England’s campaign that Summer. Following the drab, lethargic and uninspiring performance against Scotland in the second group game at Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate needs to do something similar against the modern Czech Republic. As the famous Three Lions song goes “England’s gonna throw it away, gonna blow it away, but I know they can play” the national side has the players in attacking areas to really make a statement at this tournament, but the manager needs to trust them.