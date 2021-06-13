Ultimate Slip ’N Slide: NBC show halts production after alleged ‘explosive diarrhoea’ outbreak on set

An NBC game show has been forced to halt production after an outbreak of “explosive diarrhoea” occurred on set.

Filming had been taking place in Simi Valley, California for Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide , a new competition series based on the children’s garden entertainment game.

As reported by The Wrap , the series has now had to shut down indefinitely following an outbreak of giardiasis, a disease spread by the giardia parasite.

Up to 40 crew members caught the infection, with a source telling the publication that employees at the remote ranch where filming was taken place had “awful explosive diarrhoea”.

They said that people were “collapsing” and being “forced to run” to portaloos, although the show’s hosts – Saturday Night Live ’s Bobby Moynihan and comedian Ron Funches were reportedly unaffected.

People reports that the water on set tested negative for giardia, but the parasite was later found in the set’s surrounding area.

A spokesperson told the publication: “The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location.

“We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

The presenters luckily saw the funny side, with Funches sharing a picture of People ’s article about the incident on Twitter.

“I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud,” he wrote. “Did I have owner of ‘explosive diarrhea’ water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big.”

Moynihan replied: “You look happy. I look responsible!”