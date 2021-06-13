From 3-Ingredient Brownies to Mashed Potato Fries, Here Are 103 Vegan and Grain-Free Recipes
If you're trying to eat more simply for health, to lose weight, or to ease digestive issues, you may want to eat a plant-based diet that's free of grains. How boring, you may be thinking, but it's not boring if you make scrumptious recipes like brownies, sweet potato tofu scramble, and cauliflower pizza. Made with veggies, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds, these healthy recipes are deliciously satisfying and will help you feel full of energy. Scroll through all the recipes or click on the links below if you're looking for a certain type of recipe.www.popsugar.com