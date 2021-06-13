From 3-Ingredient Brownies to Mashed Potato Fries, Here Are 103 Vegan and Grain-Free Recipes

Whether you prefer them scalloped, baked, or mashed, potatoes are truly the champion of side dishes. True, sometimes they get to be the main course like with the pasta-like potato gnocchi, but they truly shine as the starchy complement to almost everything you can imagine as the main course, from a fancy steak dinner to a more humble hamburger. And now, thanks to recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge, you can give your spuds a new spin that is easy enough to make for a weekday family meal but elegant enough to wow guests at a weekend dinner party.