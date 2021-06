Tottenham are keen to add at least one centre-back to their squad this summer and have identified Jules Kounde and Joachim Andersen as two of their targets. Scoring goals didn't prove to be a problem for Spurs last season with the talents of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min leading the line. Only the top two teams in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign - Manchester's City and United - scored more than the north Londoners, but their leaky defence cost them dearly.