Draft season is upon us, the people have spoken, and we’re kicking off our Community Draft Board coverage with a decidedly exciting defenseman. Owen Power, hello!. Power, a big left shot defenseman, just wrapped up his freshman season with the University of Michigan, where he played with our old pal Cam York. He finished the season with 16 points in 26 games, good for fourth in scoring among defensemen in the Big Ten and seventh among all freshman skaters. The transition to the college level took a little bit of work, but Power put it together in a big way as the season went on, and was a distinct high point on an already very good and fun Wolverines team.