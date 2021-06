According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Serge Aurier is reportedly off to PSG, with the Ivorian expected to garner about £17 million in the sale. While still unconfirmed, this would constitute a good bit of business for Spurs. The club bought Aurier in 2017 for £23 million. Losing £6 million on Aurier is by no means catastrophic, particularly considering the Ivorian’s erratic and inconsistent nature.