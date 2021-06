This is an interesting single-clone selection from the estate vineyard. Unlike many such efforts, it does not feel incomplete, and it sets a specific tone all its own. Bright raspberry fruit comes out in the aromas and the palate, filling the mouth with a lush richness. Spicy highlights persist with bark and tea leaf as well as a lick of chocolate. In some ways this seems closest to Pommard clone Pinots, but with more spring in its step. Paul Gregutt.