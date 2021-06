Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic rallied back during Sunday's French Open final to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, grabbing his 19th Grand Slam title. The 34-year-old was undoubtedly excited but probably not as happy as the young fan who received his match-used racket. After winning his second title at Roland Garros, Djokovic handed a young boy in the first row his racket. The boy grabbed the racket with both hands and jumped up and down in excitement.