Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) — who certainly did not find common ground on another recent issue — Marco Rubio and others are seeking ways to address family poverty and its impact on family stability. Many Hill Democrats and the Biden administration have the same aim. The drive to reduce or eliminate child poverty is not limited to the Congress and the White House. Mayors for a Guaranteed Income has formed, with mayors across the country from Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, to Levar Stoney of Richmond, Va., finding funding for experiments in their jurisdictions with a guaranteed family income.