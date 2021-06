Google Meet is one of our favorite video conferencing services for many reasons, not the least of which is that it integrates so well with all of the other great Google products like Gmail, Docs, and Slides. Since the start of the pandemic, Google has quickly added compelling new features to Meet, making it more functional and accessible for all as more continue to work or study from home. However, as user-friendly as Meet may be, there are ways to make it work smarter for you without taking your eye off the webcam — keyboard shortcuts. Here are the best Google Meet keyboard shortcuts for you to master so that you can get the most out of your next work meeting or family call.