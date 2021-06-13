QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

This is a unique year. Father's Day and Summer Solstice fall on the same day! I included the Father's Day printable again in this newsletter in case you missed it last week. I remember the fun with Ad-Libs when I was a kid. Check out DAD-Libs. This weekend has a LOT of fun events happening on Saturday. Sunday doesn't have as much happening. If you are looking for something free and fun, check out Doc's Zoo. There are animals inside the dealership too. My kids always enjoy going. Let me know what you think of the Ferris wheel Doc just finished and see if the HUGE bunny is out hopping around! We're making plans to stop out there this weekend too. If Dad (or Mom) happens to enjoy vintage motorcycles and classic cars, be sure to check out Doc's Museum, it's inside the dealership. See if you can find the tusk.