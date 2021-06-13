Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

By John Arendt, Trending Now
revelstokereview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot summer days are ideal for some time at the beach or on the water. Whether you prefer yachting, surfing, waterskiing or just lying on the beach with a good book, there’s plenty to do around the water this summer. How much do you know about lakes, coasts, boating and...

www.revelstokereview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bc Ferries#Black Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Surfing
Related
Swimming & Surfingmarinmagazine.com

3 Ways to Try Out Foil Surfing: Summer’s Hottest Trend on the Water

Foil boards are creating a hydrodynamic evolution revolutionizing virtually every aspect of water sports. Foiling has infiltrated windsurfing, kiting, prone and stand-up paddle surfing — and if you’ve had to do a double-take driving or walking past a human on a hovercraft in the bay, you’ve seen the latest adaptation, the e-foil. Here are three ways to get out on the water with a board:
Day, FL247moms.com

Day 24 – Water Balloon Pinatas! {100 Days of Summer Fun}

When I saw this fun idea over on Milk Allergy Mom I could not help but add it to our 100 Days of Summer Fun list. There are no real instructions to it because it’s as simple as filling those balloons with water, tying a string to the filled balloons and hang them from a tree branch. Then let the stick swinging begin. Don’t forget a blindfold and decide ahead of time how many swats each kid gets as they go through the line.
Michigan StateOnlyInYourState

There’s A New Inflatable Water Park In Michigan And It Belongs On Your Summer Schedule

Searching for a fantastic way to beat the heat this summer? Michiganders are no stranger to fun in the sun, and this excitement is only enhanced when refreshing water makes its way into the mix. One impressive destination in Southwest Michigan is simply calling your name as temperatures continue to rise. Round up a few adventurous friends or family members and head out to splash your troubles away.
LifestyleTelegraph

10 best things to do on a rainy summer's day in the UK

If you've ever been on holiday in Britain, you'll know that having an alternative in mind should the weather take a turn for the worse, is practically essential. The good news is that now we can venture indoors to museums, galleries and more, there are plenty of options to keep you entertained come rain or shine.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

What’s Flying: Summer days are glorious days

“I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” — Kellie Elmore. Summer will officially be here soon. The official arrival time in Marquette is Sunday, June 20 at 11:31 p.m. when the northern axis of the earth tilts to its greatest degree toward the sun. It is the longest day of the year too, with sunrise at 5:56 a.m. and sunset at 9:46 p.m. in Marquette. It just seems a bit amusing since so much of late May and June have already spoken so highly of the season, and with the Solstice, each day sheds a few seconds, then a few minutes of sunshine. It seems like Summer is already to opt out of its agreement to provide those glorious days.
Celebrationsstettlerindependent.com

QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

The third Sunday of June is Father’s Day in Canada, a day to honour fathers. How much do you know about famous fathers and issues related to fatherhood? Take this short quiz to find out. Good luck. To report a typo, email:. . Like us on Facebook and follow us...
Lifestylewarm1069.com

Three Hacks to Getting the Perfect Watermelon

Picking out that sweet sticky fruit can prove tricky. Last year I couldn’t pick a good one to save my life, but thanks to. Shannon Doherty, known online Tic Toc as @athomewithshannon. I will be getting the perfect watermelon. Sitting outside wearing a pink headband and a tie-dye T-shirt,. the...
Retailtmj4.com

Summer Essentials Trio for Father’s Day

The search for the perfect Father’s Day gift is a never-ending battle. One gift that dad will love is the Summer Essentials Trio from Pour Moi! This anti-aging skincare will leave your skin soft, while catering to the hot and humid summer climate. Pour Moi Founder & CEO Ulli Haslacher is here today to share more about the trio and its benefits! Ulli will also celebrate Father’s Day by sharing an inspiring story about her dad.
Animalsreconnectwithnature.org

Quiz: What's Your Blue-Winged Teal IQ?

The blue-winged teal is one of many ducks populating our waterways, but do you know what sets them apart from other ducks and waterfowl?. See how much you know about these creatures by taking this quiz. Feel free to study up ahead of time with the help of our creature feature.
Oklahoma StateOnlyInYourState

Spend Your Summer Under The Sun At Hurricane Harbor, Oklahoma’s Largest Water Park

Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City is Oklahoma’s largest waterpark and a fun way to spend your summer under the sun. From the Lazy River or the Mega Wedgie, the private cabanas, or the Dive-In Movies…great memories and experiences await at this summertime extravaganza of fun. There are countless slides for the competitive ones and plenty of safe and fun options for the little kiddos as well. Hurricane Harbor guarantees fun will be had by visitors, young and old. Yearly passes are available for as little as $49 or you can purchase daily tickets. Come on out and see what all the excitement is about.
WXII 12

Here's the interesting way the first day of summer is determined

Bring on the cookouts, bust out the outdoor games, and start filling up those pools — summer is just about here!. Though temps have been steadily rising across the country for weeks now, you may be surprised to know that the season of fresh watermelon, breezy beach reads and long weekend getaways to quaint small towns doesn’t officially kick off until just about halfway through the year.
Celebrationsmacaronikid.com

Happy Summer Solstice and Happy Father's Day

This is a unique year. Father's Day and Summer Solstice fall on the same day! I included the Father's Day printable again in this newsletter in case you missed it last week. I remember the fun with Ad-Libs when I was a kid. Check out DAD-Libs. This weekend has a LOT of fun events happening on Saturday. Sunday doesn't have as much happening. If you are looking for something free and fun, check out Doc's Zoo. There are animals inside the dealership too. My kids always enjoy going. Let me know what you think of the Ferris wheel Doc just finished and see if the HUGE bunny is out hopping around! We're making plans to stop out there this weekend too. If Dad (or Mom) happens to enjoy vintage motorcycles and classic cars, be sure to check out Doc's Museum, it's inside the dealership. See if you can find the tusk.