QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

“I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” — Kellie Elmore. Summer will officially be here soon. The official arrival time in Marquette is Sunday, June 20 at 11:31 p.m. when the northern axis of the earth tilts to its greatest degree toward the sun. It is the longest day of the year too, with sunrise at 5:56 a.m. and sunset at 9:46 p.m. in Marquette. It just seems a bit amusing since so much of late May and June have already spoken so highly of the season, and with the Solstice, each day sheds a few seconds, then a few minutes of sunshine. It seems like Summer is already to opt out of its agreement to provide those glorious days.