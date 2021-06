Every other day our editorial is filled with news related to Crossovers and SUVs. The phenomenon is not different on the global scene, and for the last few years, a new crossover and sports utility vehicle joins in every few months. But some models have a history and heritage and started this trend and are still a benchmark for their capabilities and especially off-road performance. The Land Cruiser is one of them which got birth as a chassis code “BJ” back in 1951 and was known as Toyota Jeep BJ and initially to serve in the military during the Korean War. And Now, the Land Cruiser 2022 is here.