Motorola Solutions Introduces Concealed Weapon Detection Solution to Alert Security Teams of Hidden Weapons

campussafetymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, Illinois — Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) announces the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, Concealed Weapon Detection (CWD), through an agreement with Evolv Technologies, Inc. The scanning solution uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a wide range of concealed weapons and threats, such as firearms, metallic weapons and improvised explosive devices, on a visitor entering a premises. The introduction of this technology is a part of Motorola Solutions’ ongoing commitment to the innovation and integration of security technologies that help organizations increase safety.

