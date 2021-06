Boris Johnson said he disapproves of England fans booing the national team for taking the knee in protest against racism.The prime minister said he backed England players and could see “no reason” to boo them, though he did suggest the team's chosen method of protest was ineffective.“I support England’s players,” Mr Johnson said when asked by Channel 5 about taking the knee ahead of England's first Euro 2020 game.But he went on: “When it comes to gestures and symbols I’m more on the side of practical action to combat racism and make life better for everybody in this country.”Asked whether...