Carly, Spencer and Freddie navigate the uncertainties of life in their 20s. The beloved Nickelodeon hit has matured, and Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) is now in her 20s, a college graduate who’s on her own after breaking up with her boyfriend and creative partner. (Comparisons to Mary Richards at the start of The Mary Tyler Moore Show are welcome.) In a reboot of the sitcom (2007-12) picking up a decade later, Carly decides to revive the web series that made her an early influencer, with brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and BFF/producer Freddie (Nathan Kress) as her support system while they find their place in the world as young adults, maybe even making love connections along the way.