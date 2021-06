On a day when England’s failings were often familiar and New Zealand’s strengths likewise, perhaps most important of all was the soundtrack of glorious, constant hubbub that accompanied it all. Half-centuries from Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence and some handy help late in the day from Olly Stone and Mark Wood allowed the home side to end the first day of their second Test against the Black Caps at 258 for seven, and a match that had seemed to be running away from them hung once again in the balance.