Forecast: More showers possible Monday morning

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
 14 days ago
Onshore winds continue to start the week, which means we could see a few more showers in the morning.

We may continue to see some heavy downpours into the afternoon, but the best chance for rain exists for the east coast.

Rain chances remain scattered through the middle of the week. By the end of the week, we may see some Saharan dust come our way. If we do, this could drop rain chances.

Highs will continue to top out near 90 over the next few days, but heat indices will also continue to touch the upper 90s to 100.

Area wide low 90s become more likely with a bit of a warm up this weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: There are two areas we are monitoring in the tropics. The first is in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has increased its odds of development to 50% over the next 5 days.

All models continue to keep it in the Western Gulf. The same Saharan dust plume that may affect our rain chances late this week may also hamper its development, but there is some uncertainty on that end.

The National Hurricane Center has also added an area of possible formation off the Carolina coastline. It has a low chance of development. Regardless of development, it is projected to stay away from the United States.

We will continue to update you from the ABC7 Hurricane Center as these forecasts evolve.

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
