Wallkill, NY

Investigation Launched After Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Hudson Valley

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Schutt Road and Avenue A in the Town of Wallkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 in Orange County, in the Town of Wallkill.

Officers responded to a reported dispute on Schutt Road and Avenue A.

According to Town of Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman, "During an ensuing encounter with a suspect, a Town of Wallkill police officer discharged his service weapon, striking the subject at least once.

After officers rendered emergency first aid, the suspect was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

An initial investigation into the incident was launched by the Orange County District Attorney's Office and New York State Police.

Under existing guidelines, the investigation will be handled by the New York State Attorney General's Office and State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

