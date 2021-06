On Monday, June 28, at noon, host Arturo Gómez will be debuting the following recordings among others:. Yes, that Frankie Valli, the lead singer of the Four Seasons, the lead character of one of Broadway’s longest-running and most successful plays, “The Jersey Boys” which subsequently became a worldwide smash and made into a movie by Clint Eastwood. The Italian-American Frankie was raised in New Jersey and was an avid Frank Sinatra fan, now 50 years after beginning his career Valli records with a big band singing jazz standards ala “The Chairman of the Board.”