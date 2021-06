Eng vs NZ 2021 – Joe Root calls on England to search out inside ‘showman’ as near-capacity crowds return. Root’s workforce has been embroiled in controversy because the emergence of historic offensive tweets from quite a few squad members, most notably Ollie Robinson, who has been suspended by the ECB pending an investigation. And within the eyes of a few of their critics, they missed a chance to get their followers again onside within the Lord’s Check, as they declined to tackle a 273-run fourth-innings chase, and selected as a substitute to dam out for the draw.