MLB

Cubs look to complete sweep of reeling Cardinals

milwaukeesun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streaking Chicago Cubs bid to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday night when they host the reeling St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs posted an 8-5 win over the Cardinals on Friday and a 7-2 victory the following day to improve to 23-10 at Wrigley Field. Chicago has won five...

www.milwaukeesun.com
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Injury Notes: Báez’s Hand and Wrist, Pederson’s Back, Marisnick Coming, Steele Bullpenning, More

Always fun to update the many Cubs injury bits …. Javy Báez – left the game yesterday with what was initially described as a sore thumb, but it is actually the whole area, including the wrist: “Javy, just a little bit of something going on with his wrist, where that ball I think hit him off the end (of the bat), sometimes gives you a little jolt in the hand area,” Ross said, per the Daily Herald. “We’ll check him out, see how he is tomorrow. I guess that would be like a hand contusion or a wrist. Just how that ball came off his bat, it looked like it jolted him pretty good.” I would expect Báez to be sitting tonight regardless, and the question is whether he’s the latest position player to hit the Injured List. Here’s hoping not. When he’s out, it’ll either be Sergio Alcantara or Eric Sogard getting starts at short.
MLBallfans.co

Martinez, Cardinals to take on Davies, Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (32-32, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-27, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (3-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE:. The Cubs are 18-14 against the rest of...
MLBwakoradio.com

CUBS EDGE GIANTS TO AVOID SWEEP

The Chicago Cubs pushed across the go ahead run on a fielders choice in the top of the 5th inning and made that run stand up in a 5-4 win Sunday afternoon over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The win averted a sweep of the four game series by the hosts. Patrick Wisdom continued his hot hitting with 2 more homers and 3 RBI in the win. The Cubs are now 33-26 and will be in San Diego Monday night to open a three game set with the Padres at Petco Park. Pitchers are scheduled to be Adbert Alzolay (4-4) for the Cubs and Ryan Weathers (2-2) for the Padres. The contest can be heard on Lite 103 WAKO FM beginning with the pregame at 8:35 p.m. CDT and the play-by-play at 9:10.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs top Cardinals 8-5

Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday. Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0.” They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Cardinals vs. Cubs Highlights

Unvaccinated Jason Heyward: Be 'more worried about [fans] than us'. Outfielder Jason Heyward joined Anthony Rizzo Sunday as the Cubs' second team leader to acknowledge he's not vaccinated. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-14 03:13:24Z. Cubs right-hander Zach Davies threw 6 2/3 shutout innings Sunday to beat the Cardinals. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-14 02:33:53Z. Zach Davies...
MLBViva El Birdos

Cardinals Look to Avoid Being Swept by Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball

There is no way to overlook that the Cardinals are going through a pretty tough stretch. With only two wins in the month of June so far, St. Louis sits at .500, 32-32, entering Sunday evening’s matchup with the Cubs in Chicago. Prior to the Cardinals and Cubs series finale...
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Hendricks expected to start as Cubs host the Cardinals

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Cubs Saturday. The Cubs are 17-14 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago has hit 85 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats. The Cardinals have...
MLBNWI.com

Zach Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

CHICAGO — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 7, Cardinals 2: Walkathon

Maybe some of you don’t read, or maybe you skim, the pitcher writeups I provide in each day’s game preview. I’m bringing this up today because I think I nailed this one regarding Cardinals starter John Gant:. ... walks have been his downfall. He’s walked 37 this year, 6.1 per...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Sweep Cardinals, Keep Riding Winning Wave in Tough June

Cubs sweep Cards, keep riding winning wave in tough June originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Cubs finished a sweep of the NL-contending Padres earlier this month, manager David Ross said the team is “pretty damn good.”. Looking back on it 11 days later, that may not have...
MLBklpw.com

Cubs Host Cardinals Today

The Cubs and Cardinals open a three-game weekend set today at Wrigley Field. Johan Oviedo takes the mound for St. Louis. 1:20 game time. The Cubs open Wrigley Field to 100-percent capacity today for the start of a three-game weekend series against the rival Cardinals. Opening the ballpark to full capacity is part of the state's move to fully reopen as Illinois enters Phase 5 of its COVID-19 response. Ticket holders no longer must enter at specific gates or times. Face masks are stilled required for fans who aren't fully vaccinated, unless they are actively eating or drinking while seated.
MLBMLB

Davies blanks Cards as Cubs sweep

CHICAGO -- Zach Davies tugged at the brim of his hat for a moment as he closed in on the Cubs' dugout on Sunday night. He was walking off the field to a much-deserved standing ovation from the Wrigley Field faithful, following another stellar performance. Since a brutal first month...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom starting Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Patrick Wisdom as their starter at third base for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Wisdom will take over at third base and bat sixth Monday, while Kris Bryant shifts up to centerfield and Ian Happ takes the evening off. Wisdom has a $2,800 salary on...