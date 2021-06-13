Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Dog almost drives car into Nebraska lake

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ndbD_0aSxjXCU00

OGALLALA, Neb. — A Nebraska man found out dogs do not make the best drivers when his pooch accidentally put his car in drive and nearly drove into a lake.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a man parked his car at Ogallala Lake to check out a fishing spot when his dog put his car in gear and the vehicle started rolling toward the water, KLKN reported.

Rocks along the shore helped stop the car so the owner could put it in park, troopers said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogallala, NE
Ogallala, NE
Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Ogallala, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
Ogallala, NE
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Man#The Nebraska State Patrol#Klkn#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Pets
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
WGAU

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked Oregon woman

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a pet chimpanzee Sunday after it attacked its longtime owner’s daughter, requiring her hospitalization. Authorities responded at around 8 a.m. to a report of a large male chimpanzee that was out of its cage in a Pendelton, Oregon, home...
Michigan StatePosted by
WGAU

Bison gores Michigan woman hiking in Yellowstone National Park

A 30-year-old Michigan woman suffered “significant” injuries Sunday during a violent encounter with a bison while on a mid-afternoon hike in Yellowstone National Park. Linda Veress, a public information specialist with Yellowstone, told the Billings Gazette that the woman was airlifted to an Idaho Falls hospital for treatment. “We’re not...
Iowa StatePosted by
WGAU

Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — A Chicago man robbed two Iowa gas station employees at gunpoint and confined them in a cooler before he fired 10 shots at a sheriff's deputy who responded to the crime, seriously wounding him, prosecutors said Tuesday. The shots fired by Stanley Donahue injured...
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Boy Scouts find human remains under historic Florida building

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Human remains discovered Saturday by Boy Scouts underneath a Pensacola, Florida, building have prompted an investigation. The scouts, who were conducting a cleanup as part of an Eagle Scout project, found the remains under an East La Rua Street structure, the Pensacola Police Department stated in a news release.
Colorado StatePosted by
WGAU

School resource officer 1 of 3 killed in Colorado shooting

DENVER — (AP) — A police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was a school resource officer known for developing relationships with students, city officials said. Police have not explained what started Monday's shootout that also killed a suspect...