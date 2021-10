If your band is going to survive and thrive, then it’s important that you get the word out on what you do. Any publicity is good publicity, right?. Back in 2006, a German guy by the name of Armin Meiwes had Rammstein in the news. He sued the group after he discovered that they dedicated their song “Mein Teil” to him. Armin believed that this constituted using his life story for commercial purposes without his permission. He feels violated and wants this wrong addressed.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO