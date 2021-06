It’s not the semifinal we expected, but it’s certainly the semifinal that Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova deserve. The Greek has long been waiting for her major breakout performance, and she found it in a big way in her 6-4, 6-4, victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek. Sakkari was the better player from start to finish, controlling the points with her combination of raw power and exceptional court-coverage.