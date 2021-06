This article is intended for those who are used to solving complex problems with simple methods. At first glance, working with big data may seem like a daunting challenge. With the right tools organizing and displaying large datasets will seem like little more than fun entertainment to you. Today I want to talk about one of the most extraordinary tools for working with data. It is the DataTable widget – a simple and at the same time powerful solution of the Webix UI library. Let's figure out what its strength is.