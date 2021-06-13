Vitamin D deficiency may increase risk for opioid addiction, new study suggests

People who have a high sensation-seeking personality trait may be more likely to develop an addiction to cocaine, according to a Rutgers study. "Although many people try illicit drugs like cocaine or heroin, only a small proportion develop an addiction," said lead author Morgan James, a member of the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. "The interaction found between sensation-seeking traits and the drug-taking experience show that predisposition to addiction has a genetic basis, and that this interacts with environmental factors such as patterns of drug use. The sensation-seeking trait was predictive of rats' likelihood to exhibit stronger motivation for drugs when we gave them the opportunity to take cocaine."