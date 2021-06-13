Do Harry And Meghan Have Any Regrets About Their Interviews?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the decision to speak out about their experience living under the monarchy's rule. Just about one year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of the UK, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview in which they explained some of the reasons that they chose to step down as senior members of the royal family and get out of dodge. In May, Harry made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, sharing more of his personal experience, and speaking out about his upbringing after his mother's death. Going beyond that, Harry teamed up with Oprah to bring a show about mental health to AppleTV+. In "The Me You Can't See," Harry opened up about his own struggle with anxiety and depression.