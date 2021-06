Cities across the United States are experiencing a surge in gun violence and murders. With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions cities are preparing for the Summer by bulking up their patrols in high-crime neighborhoods, putting rookie officers on the streets and increasing overtime hours and spending. Even with the pandemic, major cities experienced a 33% increase in homicides in 2020 and now law enforcement officers and experts say they’re alarmed by the numbers of violent attacks they’ve already seen so far this year.