Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

An ode to the (free) official state highway map

By Kim Briggeman
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Rd4b_0aSxhX8400

His name was going to be Robert Jordan. It was my nod to Hemingway’s hero in “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” His Jordan was a fictional young man who left his job teaching Spanish at the University of Montana to blow up railroads and bridges during the Spanish Civil War in the late 1930s.

Coincidental or not, Montana’s Gary Cooper played him in the movie.

I’ve searched through piles and files in search of the start to yet another aborted Great Montanan Novel, this one from at least 25 years ago. I can’t find it. As I recall, my Bob Jordan lived in a luxurious penthouse suite high above some big Eastern city. We might as well make it New York. He was a successful businessman but held the key to something greater, something with worldwide impact. His wife was lovely and well-educated. They’d met as graduate students at, say, Columbia University and had two wonderful children with wonderful kids of their own, a couple of which he’d never met.

Like many characters in Great American Novels, Robert Jordan’s life was in shambles. She wanted out of the marriage, the kids and grandkids lived in far-away states and he had, go figure, a drinking problem. Or maybe it was drugs. I was still channeling Hemingway.

As I recall, Jordan was alone in his study on a cold winter night seeking escape from his demons. He paced the floor, hoping that his (desk) telephone would ring with a friendly voice on the other end. He wound up in front of one of his ceiling-high bookcases. It was crammed with leatherbound first editions and modern classics, most of which he’d never read. Bob Jordan reached between two books and pulled out an Official Montana Highway Map from 1979-80. He unfolded it to unleash its wonders, an act that always brought him happiness.

His right forefinger found Jordan’s childhood home near the Rocky Mountain Front, perhaps Valier on Lake Francis, country of golden wheat and large fish, oil rigs, missile silos, a Hutterite colony and, these days, grizzly bears, just off the Blackfeet Reservation. Back then the map showed the confluence of Dupuyer and Badger creeks but did not designate Rock City, perhaps because it was on private land. It had been and remained Jordan’s favorite spot on earth. The hoodoos, otherworldly mushroom rock formations, were a smaller version of those found on the east side of the state at Makoshika State Park. But they belonged, or at least seemed to belong, to only him, him and Jenny, his junior-high crush and high-school sweetheart. She had graduated and gone the other direction, to California, where she was solidly married the last he’d heard at their 1993 class reunion.

Years before they had spent an eerie Halloween night together at Rock City, sitting on one of the prominent rocks overlooking the river below, ice storm clouds roiling to the west and north. Blackfeet friends from Heart Butte had warned about the water people who lurked in the depths of the rivers. It became a teenage dare to step in. In his New York high-rise, Jordan still pondered the ramifications if he had.

He squinted to smell the high-prairie darkness that once he’d vowed never to forsake, and to which he later said he’d never return. Nostalgia overwhelmed him as he opened the map to its fullest. It was beautiful. Though long outdated, it documented the broadcasting radio stations of Montana, back when FM (frequency-modulated) was the coming thing. KSEN 1150 AM and 96.3 FM out of Shelby had been his home base, with their noon Ag reports and broadcasts and rebroadcasts of high school games. And what memories our Jordan retained of CFAC out of Calgary, Peter Maher’s call and the rise and fall in volume of the crowd of a Flames hockey game. Yeah, baby . It hooked him more than any hockey he’d seen on television down here.

But Montana to Robert Jordan reached far beyond Valier. At my word-processing command, he brushed his hand over the highway map, from left to right, Idaho to the Dakotas. Tall pines tickled his palms, and he poked a finger into the icy swales of Flathead and Holland lakes. Wilderness areas – Cabinet to the north, Selway-Bitterroot down south, the immense, mystic Bob Marshall complex, and up and over the Great Divide. He traced famous river courses, swooshed over old gold diggings and, in small red type, Browning’s Museum of the Plains Indians, Ulm Pishkun, Robbers Roost …

And then the rises and falls of the rolling plains, where tiny rushes of antelope squirted beneath his hand. He lingered at fascinations: Sluice Box State Monument out of Great Falls, Granville Stuart’s ranch and Calamity Jane’s hangout at Giltedge, Deadman Basin, the Old Mission and Natural Bridge in the Little Rockies, War Horse National Wildlife Refuge at Winnett. Out to the true plains, imagination running free over coulees, alkali ponds and rattlesnakes.

Instead of monotony, Robert Jordan found intrigue in the white of the map, possibilities that he never could put into words. All that blue at Fort Peck and the witch’s leg inlet of Dry Creek, the purple map swales of the Terry Badlands, unexpected national forest lands outside of Ekalaka … You’d have to be mad not to love them with a fever.

In my memory Jordan’s hand paused and stopped at the Dakota border. His euphoria drained to an unquenchable sadness at the morning skies, mountain roads, Charlie Russell buttes, and tumbling creeks he’d never see. It was too late to recapture them, save the world or not.

And so the bare-bones start to another Great Montana Novel ended in a fizzle. Guess I’ll never know what happened next. Still I’m convinced that as hyperbolic, dogmatic, pragmatic, romantic, hypocritical, mean-spirited or well-meaning as our legislators in Helena may seem, each has and always had a piece of Robert Jordan II in her and him.

The post An ode to the (free) official state highway map appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

842
Followers
466
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Formations#State Highway#Railroads#The University Of Montana#Eastern#Columbia University#Hutterite#The Blackfeet Reservation#Blackfeet#Ksen 1150 Am#Ag#Cfac#Flathead#Sluice Box State Monument
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Arizona election audit observer: County data could be under review at Montana lab

Observers of a Legislature-sponsored review and recount of election results in Arizona’s largest county alleged last week that “copies of voting system data” were sent to an unnamed lab in Montana with little explanation, according to a summary of notes from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, which sponsored the observers. The observation reads that […] The post Arizona election audit observer: County data could be under review at Montana lab appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Competitive districts and political boundaries up for debate in proposed redistricting criteria

Members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission have brought forth two proposals for criteria that will govern how the state draws lines separating its legislative and congressional districts, a significant task that will play out over the coming 18 months. The pair of proposals, one submitted by the commission’s two Republicans and the other […] The post Competitive districts and political boundaries up for debate in proposed redistricting criteria appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Colorado StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

As Stone-Manning awaits confirmation, BLM headquarters in Colorado sit empty

On a recent blustery spring morning in Grand Junction, the parking lot outside the small office building at 760 Horizon Drive steadily filled up as the workday began. Employees filed in and headed towards office suites emblazoned with corporate logos: Shaw Construction, ProStar GeoCorp, Moody Insurance Agency, Chevron. None could be seen entering the Robert […] The post As Stone-Manning awaits confirmation, BLM headquarters in Colorado sit empty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana Consumer Counsel, others: NorthWestern should provide more information

NorthWestern Energy needs to provide more information about the bids it rejected and their costs to customers before its application to build a power generation station can be evaluated, according to formal comments filed on the proposal pending with the Montana Public Service Commission. “The Commission’s minimum filing requirements are designed to ensure that the […] The post Montana Consumer Counsel, others: NorthWestern should provide more information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

ARPA steering group recommends $102 million in COVID aid healthcare programs

A state commission Thursday recommended approval of more than $100 million in federally funded COVID-19 relief programs under the umbrella of public health and healthcare, one of the first significant allocation of funds in Montana from the American Rescue Plan Act. A steering group of lawmakers and appointees from the executive branch — among them […] The post ARPA steering group recommends $102 million in COVID aid healthcare programs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to correctly reflect a quotation by John Garder which was not properly transcribed.    Basic needs at the largest U.S. national parks top the Biden administration’s first proposed lists of projects to receive funding through public lands trust funds, showing how much maintenance is needed even as parks […] The post National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Group asks judge to block bill to change judiciary, limit political speech on campus

Forward Montana and its co-plaintiffs have asked a Lewis and Clark County district judge to block a bill that prohibits some election activities on public university campuses and requires judges to recuse themselves from cases for accepting specific campaign contributions, according to a request for a preliminary injunction on the law filed on June 4. […] The post Group asks judge to block bill to change judiciary, limit political speech on campus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Five-in-one: Lawsuit challenges five different bills lawmakers passed as unconstitutional

A lengthy list of plaintiffs, including the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the Faculty Senate of Montana State University and the Associated Students of Montana State University, have filed a lawsuit in Gallatin County, challenging five different bills the lawmakers passed as unconstitutional. The case, the second in as many days, gets added to a […] The post Five-in-one: Lawsuit challenges five different bills lawmakers passed as unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Filibusted: Experts say the time has come to end Senate practice

Even the stuffy, florid name of the procedure, “filibuster” sounds like something conceived around a table of wig-wearing Founding Fathers. While the name has its roots in the 18th Century (with pirates nonetheless), the concept and practice in the United States Senate is much younger, not being implemented in a modern form until 1917. Known […] The post Filibusted: Experts say the time has come to end Senate practice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Montanan

Falling in love with our mythology while ignoring our history

One of the roles of a journalist – arguably the most important – is to set the record straight: Seek facts, report truth and understand context. During one conversation this week, a reader chastised us for not reporting about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines. She scolded us for not reporting “the other side.” And while […] The post Falling in love with our mythology while ignoring our history appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana’s Stone-Manning wins backing of environmental groups before hearing

Environmental groups are lining up behind President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management prior to her Tuesday confirmation hearing. More than 100 organizations wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, Monday asking that the Senate confirm Tracy Stone-Manning, a Montanan who led conservation and […] The post Montana’s Stone-Manning wins backing of environmental groups before hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Montanan

On marijuana, Republicans are canceling their own voters

The majority of self-identified Republican voters — as do most Americans of all political persuasions — support legalizing marijuana. But you wouldn’t know that by observing the actions of their elected officials.   In recent months, Republican lawmakers have led numerous efforts to either roll back or repeal voter-initiated laws legalizing and regulating marijuana consumption. In some instances, […] The post On marijuana, Republicans are canceling their own voters appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Public lands pick Stone-Manning fends off objections from Senate Republicans

Republicans on the U.S. Senate Energy Committee on Tuesday grilled public lands nominee Tracy Stone-Manning of Montana about her past opposition to an “energy dominance” agenda, as well as her 2020 support for the Democratic challenger to a GOP senator from her home state who sits on the committee. The sometimes rancorous hearing previewed a […] The post Public lands pick Stone-Manning fends off objections from Senate Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Daily Montanan

Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’

WASHINGTON—The chief executive officer of Colonial Pipeline, which underwent a ransomware attack in early May that led to massive shutdowns of gas stations across the Southeast, said during a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday that it was his decision to pay a ransom to restore the company’s operations. “It was one of the toughest decisions I […] The post Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

Insurers skirting mental health rules, report shows

Therapists and other behavioral health care providers cut hours, reduced staffs and turned away patients during the pandemic as more Americans experienced depression symptoms and drug overdoses, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The report on patient access to behavioral health care during the COVID-19 crisis also casts doubt on whether […] The post Insurers skirting mental health rules, report shows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Montanan

Sinema’s record comes under scrutiny after Biden’s remarks

WASHINGTON—The White House on Wednesday said that comments made earlier this week by President Joe Biden about “two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends” were not a criticism of moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. Biden did not name the senators, but they were widely considered to be […] The post Sinema’s record comes under scrutiny after Biden’s remarks appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

McLaughlin responds to AG motion to reconsider in 267 words

In what may be the shortest response in litigation so far that has burned through reams of paper, Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin and her attorney responded to the Legislature and Attorney General’s quest to have the Montana Supreme Court reconsider having all justices recuse themselves in a case that tests the limits of a legislative […] The post McLaughlin responds to AG motion to reconsider in 267 words appeared first on Daily Montanan.