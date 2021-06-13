With imagination, small local businesses are recovering

I had a chance to dine twice at August 1 Five, located in San Francisco’s Civic Center neighborhood and serving Cal-Indian fare, before it closed down in December 2020, one of more than 2,900 businesses that were permanently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Yelp’s September 2020 Economic Impact Report. Hotels lost 91 percent in sales, restaurants 61 percent, and clothing stores lost 56 percent in the second quarter of 2020.