The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today. In her New York Times bestseller, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today, media personality Shannon Bream retells the stories of 16 women and then adds six others who met Jesus face-to-face. Some regularly appear in sermons and Sunday school lessons, while others rarely receive mention. The Miss America finalist and Liberty University and law school graduate dedicates the volume to her grandmothers and not surprisingly opens and closes with Proverbs 31:25—“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.”