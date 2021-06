Last night was the first game on a rehab assignment for Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas. He joined the Triple-A Louisville Bats in Omaha with the hopes that he could get a few at-bats before joining the Reds in San Diego on their road trip at some point later in the week. In his first at-bat he grounded out to first base, but he hit the ball hard. The next time to the plate he popped up to the catcher in foul territory. It was his third trip to the plate where he picked up his first hit as he lined a single into left-center. After the inning was over he was removed from the game. That’s not unheard of – plenty of rehab guys get three at-bats in their first game of rehab and are removed from the game. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case for Moustakas, who has returned to Cincinnati after having some soreness in his injured foot.