Looking for a small, cord-free and effective fan for cooling? This one does the job very well. The only thing really missing is mechanical horizontal. When it comes to positioning the fan you only get vertical adjustment - by 65-degrees upwards and 10-degrees downward - which you can fix manually into place. There's no automated mechanism to rotate through such angles, nor is there any horizontal rotation - so if you're looking for a fan that spins its head around to circulate air around a little more, this isn't the one for you.