East Grand Forks, MN

New drug and furniture store looking to locate in EGF

By John Lester
furnitureassemblydaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Grand Forks retail landscape is about to grow with the addition of two new businesses coming to town. Walgreens is looking to build a drug store on the site of the former Glitz Glam and Tan salon. The city has approved a demolition permit for the building at 1402 Central Avenue NW. The demo work is expected to get underway soon. Plans and specs on a new 2,500 square foot store have also been filed with planning officials.

