Humankind Trailer Hypes up the Upcoming Closed Beta

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of 4X grand strategy games – Civilization in particular – have been eyeing Amplitude Studios and Sega’s upcoming Humankind keenly since the moment it was announced, and the more we see of it, the more we become convinced that it might just be a game that genre fanatics won’t want to miss. Humankind’s launch is not far away, but before that, it’ll be getting a beta soon. A recently released trailer hypes up that beta, while also showcasing some new gameplay footage. Take a look below.

#Epic Games Store#Humankind Trailer Hypes#Amplitude Studios
