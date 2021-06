Rich nations pledged more than 10 years ago to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 for developing nations to adapt to and mitigate climate change. The UN estimates countries are $20 billion short of that goal, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and developing countries themselves are calling on G-7 leaders to significantly increase their climate finance at this weekend's G-7 summit in Cornwall, England. Climate diplomats and negotiators worry that this fall's UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, will be consumed by talks about finance if new pledges aren't made. The World's environment correspondent Carolyn Beeler reports.