Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

WIU revives student teaching at Wisconsin tribal schools

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHutO_0aSxf7RF00

Western Illinois University is giving students a chance to gain teaching experience at Native American tribal schools in Wisconsin.

In a news release, the school says that beginning in the fall, students can take part in what's called the Tribal School Teaching Program.

One student has already been selected to participate in the 16-week program and others are encouraged to apply.

The program is similar to one the school had in the 1970s and 1980s in which students completed their student teaching in Montana.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Teaching#Wiu#Wiu#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related